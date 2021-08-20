Off the back of their 2020 album, Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez, animated British band Gorillaz have unveiled their new clothing imprint, G Foot.

Founded in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, the Gorillaz—aka singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and Japanese guitar prodigy Noodle—were formed following a series of misadventures, encounters, and pure luck to explode into a pre-digital world with their colourful story and innovative virtual scenarios. With seven albums released, the band has charted their career following the path of musical innovation, boasting over two decades of success.

Taking inspiration from each member's personal style, the collection comprises a foray of motifs such as Russel’s crane print kimono, 2D’s oversized hockey jersey, Noodle’s reversible gold satin jacket and Murdoc’s quilted bomber jacket with Pazuzu embroidery. Elsewhere, T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants all feature unique illustrations which had been combined with G Foot’s signature gorilla palm print style.

Upon unveiling the project, creative director Remi Kabaka said: “This is real style in a cartoon world. We’ve put together casual classics, clothes that speak to you and about you. Clothing is an unspoken language that binds us all together, and we can’t wait ‘til you get your hands on this collection.”

Check out the shots below and cop the collection from the G Foot website and select retailers.