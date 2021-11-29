London-based Goodhood has teamed up with Dr. Martens to take on the footwear specialists epochal 6-eye 101 boot. The silhouette—which was recently modified by The North Faces’ Purple Label— arrives with a range of screen-printed details across the upper, in homage to its DIY influence and ability to be customised by each individual wearer.

The boot retains Dr. Martens’ signature 6-Eye 101 details, including an all-black Vintage Smooth leather upper, contrasting yellow welt stitching, and a classic black and yellow heel-loop. As for the printed graphics, expect to find Goodhood’s London address, a spider’s web, a repeated diamond motif, and the word “ANDEVER” down each heel.

The collaborative 6-eye 101 Boot is set to drop on December 2 and will be available from Goodhood, the Dr. Martens web store, and select stockists.