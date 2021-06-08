Futura, a.k.a. Futura2000, is back in Hong Kong in celebration of his new creation: a rocket ship by the name of X-6000.

The piece made its debut this month at FUTURALAND, a public installation and dynamic temporal retail execution crafted in collaboration with the creative studio AllRightsReserved. FUTURALAND—organized and curated by AllRightsReserved in partnership with Landmark and Belowground—boasts a large-scale rocket ship surrounded by alien-esque sculptural forms.

As a whole, the experience marks the artist’s largest public installation to date. The space-themed visual journey is available for free public viewing through June 16 at the Landmark Atrium in Central, Hong Kong.

“I want to introduce people to who I am, and my body of work,” Futura said of his latest project. “I would like to get people to obviously become familiar with my character universe, and the idea behind my characters and the perception in a playful way. They are coming from somewhere and they arrived here. Of course, this project with this spaceship, the alien figures help tell that kind of playful story, kind of my own fantasy as far as the characters.”

“There’s no doubt that FUTURA is a true art legend along with Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring,” AllRightsReserved’s founder SK Lam, the organizer and curator of Futuraland, added. “We’re pleased to debut FUTURA’s largest public installation in Hong Kong. With the evolving global pandemic, there are certain constraints to hold a local event but I’m glad to have FUTURA here in person to witness the opening with us.”

The pairing is also commemorated with a limited edition Futura Laboratories capsule collection, including pieces from Billionaire Boys Club and Off-White, as well as a range of limited edition collectibles.

Below, get a closer look at the Futuraland experience, as well as that aforementioned capsule collection. For shopping info, click here.