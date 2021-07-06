A father and son who “hijacked every facet” of Supreme and “plagiarized it,” according to a judge, have been ordered by a London court to serve eight and three years, and have been fined over $10 million.

Michele Di Pierro, 53, has been hit with eight years while his son Marcello Di Pierro, 24, got three years after the New York-based company said the two pretended to be the brand’s owners. Michele’s International Brand Firm Ltd. was also charged £7.5 million ($10.4 million).

“Like ticks, they jumped from one company to another and one jurisdiction to another,” said Judge Martin Beddoe, as a jury found them guilty on two fraud counts.