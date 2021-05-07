For the latest drop from the Playboy Labs’ corner of the universe, the brand has turned to the team at Emotionally Unavailable for a collection that sees recognizable elements from both’s respective aesthetics merging into a nine-piece lineup.

The new capsule—out Friday—consists of three t-shirts, two hoodies, three hats, and a workwear jacket. Logos from both brands, including the infamous Mr. Playboy, are present across the collection.

Grammy-nominated artist BJ the Chicago Kid, who linked up back in 2020 with German soul singer Joy Denalane for “I Believe,” fronts the Emotionally Unavailable x Playboy Labs campaign imagery shot by Carter Jung.

Playboy, a globally omnipresent brand with decades of history to its name, utilizes its Playboy Labs arm to curate unique collaborative experiences in the realm of fashion. Among the Playboy Labs’ recent roster of collaborators are Dim Mak, Fragment, God Selection XXX, and Revenge.

Emotionally Unavailable, meanwhile, was created by Edison Chen and Kyubum Lee and is designed as an “experimental project.” The brand, with a constant eye toward visually representing hopeless romanticism, has achieved worldwide notoriety through a number of pop-ups including in Japan with Poggy at United Arrows, in Paris with Sarah Andelman at Colette, and in Los Angeles at the Void. Emotionally Unavailable’s previous partnerships include campaigns with Nike, Pleasures, Sacai, Verdy, and more.

You can shop the new Emotionally Unavailable x Playboy Labs collection here. Below, get a closer look at the versatile capsule, as well as Carter Jung-photographed campaign shots starring BJ the Chicago Kid.