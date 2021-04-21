Tremaine Emory, the creative force behind the Denim Tears name, has inked a two-year partnership deal with previous collaborator Levi’s.

As detailed in an i-D piece on Wednesday, the new partnership came about following the massive success of Denim Tears 2020 collaborative project with Levi’s. In a statement included in Wednesday’s report, Jennifer Sey—Brand President at Levi’s—explained how the brand’s modern ethos shares similarities with Tremaine’s storytelling-driven artistic voice.

“We were so inspired by our collaboration with Tremaine that stepping into a two-year partnership just felt right,” Sey said, per Jack Sunnucks’ report. “As a brand we celebrate authentic self-expression and champion those who stand up for what they believe in and this shines through in Tremaine’s work.”

For the latest April drop, seen in detail below, Denim Tears has reissued designs in white, light wash, and black colorways. Limited-edition drops will be made available on a bi-weekly basis. According to the report, some 501s also boast a print of cotton wreaths to reference cotton being the raw material making denim possible, thus serving as a symbol that “reclaims it from its legacy of slavery.”

For shopping info and more, head to the Denim Tears site.

