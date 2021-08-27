After linking up with premium vodka brand Absolut last year, bespoke streetwear experts clothsurgeon have returned for Fall/Winter ‘21, unveiling a capsule of clean contemporary silhouettes.

Founded by Rav Matharu — a previous footballer for Leeds United — clothsurgeon is based out of an East London atelier which has become renowned for its unique upcycling techniques and expert level craftsmanship. Fuelled by Matharu’s love for sportswear, the label’s latest efforts explore a directional design code, fusing sports-based influences with Saville Row-style tailoring.

Pulling on a military aesthetic, the collection features a range of bespoke, upcycled set of tailored garments designed for both the cold and warmer seasons. Contemporary takes three-piece suits and relaxed Loro Piana suits have also been added to the mix which sit alongside transitional pieces, including a canvased MA1 bomber jacket, Gypsophila floral print denim, and “Hot Pink” leather and suede jackets.

The full “Rebel on the Row” collection is available to buy now from the clothsurgeon webstore.