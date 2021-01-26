Cardi B has enlisted the help of Twitter to figure out what she should do about her recent skincare problems.

She was primarily concerned about how her skin has been breaking out, and feeling "extremely dry." Cardi explained that she has already seen a dermatologist who provided her with a few products that have left her face still feeling dry and burning.

As you would expect, her fans came through with an overabundance of product suggestions, ranging from Cetaphil to Clinique to Retinol. It was, however, CeraVe that won out in the skincare wars on Twitter, as evident by the fact that it became a trending topic.

Nothing says hip hop like CeraVe 😂 pic.twitter.com/FiayKK828P — Big oof (@Napkin_America) January 25, 2021

Ultimately, Cardi went with Kehlani's suggestion of an aesthetician named Sean Garrette. Now, we should expect to receive an update in the coming weeks.

Ok @Kehlani recommended me somebody for my face ...Imma give ya a update in 2 weeks .....I’m off this for a while ...LOVE YA ❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

So, how did Cardi get to this point? Scroll down to find out.