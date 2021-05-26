With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, that means Summer 2021 is unofficially here. That also means that your summer wardrobe needs to be in order sooner rather than later to be comfortable in those warm temperatures. Thankfully, plenty of brands are dropping new items worth considering this week.

Off-White and Thom Browne both released extensive eyewear collections for anyone in need of a new pair of shades, G-Star and Martine Rose have some new Hawaiian shirts and shorts covered in bright prints worth checking out, and anyone in need of some stylish summer footwear to add to the rotation should look no further than the latest collab from Neighborhood and Suicoke. Other popular brands like Supreme and The North Face, Drake’s NOCTA, and Diamond Supply Co. have also dropped off some great gear of their own. If you are looking for something new, make sure to check out the latest drops from Brigade and Bloomfield.Works.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.