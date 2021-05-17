Last summer’s mass movement against police violence and racist inequality in the United States may have been the start of something. Now, industries across America are beginning to take stands to counter the injustices people of color face in this country every day. Though there is more work to be done, powerful actors are starting to make changes, responding to the citizenry’s demands for equality and representation for all, no matter their skin color or economic status.

Unfortunately, like other industries in America, fashion has a long history of excluding Black creators. But Macy’s is aiming to change that with its Icons of Style collections, dropping five collaborative capsules made in concert with some of the country’s leading Black creative minds. For Icons of Style, the retailer has teamed with Black visionaries to create fashion reflecting the diversity of its customer base.

Earlier this year, we told you about Macy’s first Icons of Style drop, which featured collections from Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia, and Ouigi Theodore. Now, Macy’s is back with its second set of Icons of Style releases, including a hotly-anticipated Allen Onyia for INC capsule and a covetable Ouigi Theodore collection for Sun + Stone.

Ahead of the release of those capsules, Complex spoke with Onyia and Theodore to hear their thoughts on being Black creators in the United States, authentic representation, access to the fashion industry, and how they feel about their innovative partnerships with Macy’s.

Read on, then be sure to watch the videos below where the creators have personal chats with Durand Guion, the Vice President of Macy’s Fashion Office. After that, stay tuned for Onyia and Theodore’s Macy’s collections dropping May 28.

Allen Onyia