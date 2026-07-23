Weekend Offender x One Nation Boxing Unite For A New Sportswear Capsule

Weekend Offender has teamed up with One Nation Boxing for a new collection that blends the energy of the football terrace with the discipline and mindset of boxing. The One Nation collection is built around themes of identity, community and resilience, combining two cultures where “loyalty, commitment and belonging are at the heart of everything.”



The capsule introduces a football shirt and matching tracksuit, bringing together Weekend Offender’s signature streetwear aesthetic with One Nation Boxing’s fighting spirit. The collection’s clean, athletic styling reflects the crossover between training gear and everyday fashion, creating pieces designed for both movement and lifestyle wear. Presented in a sleek black colourway, the range delivers a bold yet understated look, featuring contemporary silhouettes that fit naturally within Weekend Offender’s reputation for functional, subculture-inspired menswear.



The One Nation Football Shirt and One Nation Tracksuit offer a modern take on sportswear, appealing to fans of football culture, boxing and street style alike.



You can cop the collection from Weekend Offender’s webstore.