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Visionary Club Knitted Jerseys: How to Buy

The knitted jersey is available now on Complex in three colorways.

Green soccer jersey with number 14, featuring Mexico's emblem and a signature on the front.
Complex

Visionary Club's Statement Knitted Jerseys are available now on Complex.

Visionary Club has been releasing football-inspired pieces that blur the line between sportswear and everyday style. The Statement series takes that ethos further, translating national football identity into knitted jerseys that wear as naturally off the pitch as on it.

The Mexico edition channels the color and culture of El Tri into a construction that feels considered rather than costume. If the Mexico jersey speaks to you, the Statement Knitted Jersey is also available in Brazil and Germany.

Where to shop the Statement Knitted Jerseys

If you’re looking to add a football-inspired piece to your collection, shop Visionary Club on Complex.

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