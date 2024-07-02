It’s officially summer. Before the season speeds by, you’ve got to slow down and hit the beach, pool, or backyard for some grill and chill time. To get you prepared, Complex has curated all the best gear you’ll need to cookout, chill out, and layout. Read on, cop some summer necessities, then get to chillin’.
Price: $34
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Portable shade, personal style. A bonus chinstrap for the wind or jet skiing.
Price: $19.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
At less than $20 for an official size 7 outdoor basketball, this is summer fun at a big value.
Price: $19.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Grilling is a summer must. This traditional setup has been getting the job done for generations at a most affordable price.
Price: $14.98
Where to Buy It: Amazon
The right grill chimney gets things cookin’ fast, sharply increasing the speed at which your rig heats up while making lighting up safer and easier.
Sale Price: $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
All the grilling tools you need in an aluminum carrying case. And this set’s on sale.
Sale Price: $15.56 (orig. $30)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Indeed the “Ultimate” when it comes to grilling, this book has everything from the basics for novices to next level grill master recipes.
Price: $74.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Most sun umbrellas can’t handle the rain, but this one can. It also comes with zippered airflow windows, an oversized auger bit for easy anchoring, and stakes to attach its back half to the ground.
Price: $44.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Clear wireless sound on a convenient carabiner clip. Ten hours of battery life means you’ll quit partying before this speaker does.
Sale Price: $19.12 (orig. $40)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Move beyond beer with this cocktail compendium.
Sale Price: $15.48 (orig. $21.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
This bad boy holds one liter of water. You know you want one.
All products were independently curated by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.