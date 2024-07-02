Complex Picks: Summer Grill & Chill Gear To Buy Now

It’s officially summer. Before the season speeds by, you’ve got to slow down and hit the beach, pool, or backyard for some grill and chill time. To get you prepared, Complex has curated all the best gear you’ll need to cookout, chill out, and layout. Read on, cop some summer necessities, then get to chillin’. 

Adidas Victory 4 Bucket Hat

Advertisement for Adidas Men&#x27;s Victory 4 Bucket Hat, featuring the hat in feather grey/black. Price listed is $34. Text: &quot;COMPLEX PICKS. THE ULTIMATE COMPLEX SHOPPING GUIDE.&quot;
Amazon/Complex

Price: $34
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Portable shade, personal style. A bonus chinstrap for the wind or jet skiing. 

Spalding Outdoor Basketball

Advertisement for a Spalding Outdoor Basketball in Complex Picks, showing the basketball with price range $12.99-$45.09, part of The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Price: $19.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

At less than $20 for an official size 7 outdoor basketball, this is summer fun at a big value. 

Gas One – 14-inch Portable Barbecue Grill with 3-Point Locking Lid for Heat Preservation

Gas One 14-inch portable BBQ grill, with 3-point locking lid and dual venting system, priced at $19.99
Amazon/Complex

Price: $19.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Grilling is a summer must. This traditional setup has been getting the job done for generations at a most affordable price. 

Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter

Advertisement for Kingsford Chimney Starter with heavy duty deluxe charcoal. Price: $14.98. Text reads &quot;The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide&quot;
Amazon/Complex

Price: $14.98
Where to Buy It: Amazon

The right grill chimney gets things cookin’ fast, sharply increasing the speed at which your rig heats up while making lighting up safer and easier. 

Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Deluxe Grill Set With Aluminum Carrying Case

Advertisement for Cuisinart BBQ Tool Carrying Case: Aluminum Deluxe Grill Set, 20-piece, with a sale price of $48.99 (originally $59.99)
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

All the grilling tools you need in an aluminum carrying case. And this set’s on sale. 

Weber's Ultimate Grilling: A Step-by-Step Guide to Barbecue Genius

Weber&#x27;s Ultimate Grilling book by Jamie Purviance is showcased on the Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide, originally priced at $30, now $15.56
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $15.56 (orig. $30)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Indeed the “Ultimate” when it comes to grilling, this book has everything from the basics for novices to next level grill master recipes. 

Sport-Brella Premiere XL UPF 50+ Umbrella Shelter for Sun and Rain Protection (9-Foot)

Complex Picks&#x27; Sport-Brella Premiere XL Umbrella featured in &quot;The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide&quot; priced at $74.99, offering UPF 50+ and 9-foot coverage
Amazon/Complex

Price: $74.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Most sun umbrellas can’t handle the rain, but this one can. It also comes with zippered airflow windows, an oversized auger bit for easy anchoring, and stakes to attach its back half to the ground. 

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Advertisement for the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker, highlighting its durability, portability, and up to 10 hours of playtime. Price: $44.95
Amazon/Complex

Price: $44.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Clear wireless sound on a convenient carabiner clip. Ten hours of battery life means you’ll quit partying before this speaker does. 

Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions

Complex Picks&#x27; featured item &quot;Cocktail Codex Recipe Book&quot; with a sale price of $19.12. The book covers fundamentals, formulas, and evolutions
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $19.12 (orig. $40) 
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Move beyond beer with this cocktail compendium. 

NERF Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster

Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker with 36 fluid ounce capacity. Listed as Complex Pick No. 10. Sale price: $15.48, originally $21.99. Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $15.48 (orig. $21.99) 
Where to Buy It: Amazon

This bad boy holds one liter of water. You know you want one. 

