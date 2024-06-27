Life can’t be all sneakers and fits. It can be mostly sneakers and fits, of course, but everyone needs entertainment, amenities, and even appliances. Amazon has all that, but with hundreds of millions of products listed it can be overwhelming to sort through the site. Don’t stress. We’ve got you covered on everything from the best new video games to good deals on affordable new TVs and even vacuums. Scroll through to shop, but don’t sleep—these new items and big deals are moving fast.
Sale Price: $148 (orig. $169.99)
Even at its original price this 40-inch smart TV is a steal. On sale, it can’t be passed up.
Price: $69.99
The best college football video game of all time returns July 19. Secure your pre-order now. (And play it on your new 40-inch HD VIZIO TV.)
Price: $25.99
These have been out for less than a month and could contain cards worth much more than the box’s price.
Sale Price: $199 (orig. $249)
You probably left wires behind long ago, but that doesn't mean you can't level up your wireless headphone experience. These 2nd generation Apple AirPod Pros feature a customizable fit and next-level noise cancellation. Even better, they’re 20% off right now.
Price: $19.99
Content creators let's go. This 3-in-1 wireless mini microphone is perfect for live streaming, podcasting, interviewing, and creating online videos. And the price is good.
Sale Price: $60.27 (orig. $89.96)
This thing is crazy. It makes perfect ice cubes in only six minutes. Plus, you can unplug it and take it anywhere you want. That's how you do summer right.
Sale Price: $219.99 (orig. $329.99)
More versatile than a window unit with a sale price to keep you cool for the rest of the summer.
Sale Price: $169.00 (Orig. $379.99)
Certified refurbished appliances can deliver top quality at insanely low prices. That’s the case here, with this vacuum cleaner featuring Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, keeping the air you breathe pure and fresh.
Sale Price: $169 (Orig. $210.99)
The long-awaited remake of a cult classic Nintendo game.
Sale Price: $24.99 (Orig. $79.99)
Booming sound in a waterproof design at a big discount. A must for the beach, pool, and park.
