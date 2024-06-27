Complex Picks: 10 New Releases To Shop on Amazon Now

Including some huge deals. Don’t sleep.

Jun 27, 2024
Amazon/Complex
Amazon/Complex

Life can’t be all sneakers and fits. It can be mostly sneakers and fits, of course, but everyone needs entertainment, amenities, and even appliances. Amazon has all that, but with hundreds of millions of products listed it can be overwhelming to sort through the site. Don’t stress. We’ve got you covered on everything from the best new video games to good deals on affordable new TVs and even vacuums. Scroll through to shop, but don’t sleep—these new items and big deals are moving fast.

VIZIO 40-inch Full HD 1080p Smart TV with DTS Virtual

VIZIO 40-Inch Full HD 1080p Smart TV with DTS Virtual highlighted as &quot;Complex Picks&quot; on sale for $148 (originally $169.99) in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $148 (orig. $169.99) 
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Even at its original price this 40-inch smart TV is a steal. On sale, it can’t be passed up.

EA SPORTS College Football 25 - PlayStation 5 (Preorder)

EA Sports College Football 25 PlayStation 5 preorder, ranking 2nd in Complex Picks, priced at $69.99. Featured players: Texas, Clemson, and Michigan State
Amazon/Complex

Price: $69.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

The best college football video game of all time returns July 19. Secure your pre-order now. (And play it on your new 40-inch HD VIZIO TV.) 

2024 Topps Series 2 Baseball Retail Value Box

Complex Picks highlights the &quot;2024 Topps Series 2 Baseball Retail Value Box,&quot; priced at $25.99, featured in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Price: $25.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

These have been out for less than a month and could contain cards worth much more than the box’s price. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

&quot;Complex Picks: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with wireless USB-C charging. The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide. Sale price: $199 (originally $249).&quot;
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $199 (orig. $249)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

You probably left wires behind long ago, but that doesn't mean you can't level up your wireless headphone experience. These 2nd generation Apple AirPod Pros feature a customizable fit and next-level noise cancellation. Even better, they’re 20% off right now. 

3-in-1 Mini Wireless Lavalier Microphones

Ad for a 3-in-1 mini wireless lavalier microphone set, priced at $19.99. It is featured as a top pick in &quot;The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide&quot;
Amazon/Complex

Price: $19.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Content creators let's go. This 3-in-1 wireless mini microphone is perfect for live streaming, podcasting, interviewing, and creating online videos. And the price is good. 

ZUNMOS Countertop Ice Maker, 9 Cubes in Only 6 Minutes

Zunmos Countertop Ice Maker, featured in Complex Picks, makes 9 cubes in 6 minutes. Sale price: $60.27 (originally $89.96) in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price:  $60.27 (orig. $89.96)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

This thing is crazy. It makes perfect ice cubes in only six minutes. Plus, you can unplug it and take it anywhere you want. That's how you do summer right.

Hisense Smart SACC 8,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

Ad for Hisense Smart Portable Air Conditioner with 8,000 BTU Dual Hose. Sale Price: $219.99, originally $329.99
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $219.99 (orig. $329.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

More versatile than a window unit with a sale price to keep you cool for the rest of the summer. 

Shark LA702 Rotator Pet Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum

Advertisement for a Shark Upright Vacuum LA702 Rotator Pet Lift-Away ADV, listing a sale price of $169.00, originally $379.99. Part of a shopping guide
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $169.00 (Orig. $379.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Certified refurbished appliances can deliver top quality at insanely low prices. That’s the case here, with this vacuum cleaner featuring Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, keeping the air you breathe pure and fresh.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024)

Nintendo Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024) for Nintendo Switch is featured as Complex&#x27;s Pick in their Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide, priced at $57
Amazon/Complex

Where to Buy It: Amazon

The long-awaited remake of a cult classic Nintendo game. 

NOTABRICK Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Image of the Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide featuring a Notabrick waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It is listed as a top pick and on sale for $24.99 (originally $79.99)
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $24.99 (Orig. $79.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Booming sound in a waterproof design at a big discount. A must for the beach, pool, and park. 

