Style

Bape 1ST Camo Rhinestone Full Zip Hoodie: How to Buy

The relaxed-fit hoodie in three colorways is available now on Complex.

Two BAPE hoodies with camouflage patterns: one in green tones and the other in red and yellow tones, both with "BAPE" text.
Complex

Bape’s 1ST Camo Rhinestone Full Zip Hoodie is available now on Complex in three colorways.

The brand's signature 1ST Camo pattern has become one of the most recognizable motifs in street fashion, a visual language that connects wearers to Bape's legacy of fearless creativity.

This latest hoodie brings that iconic camo together with rhinestone detailing on the Bape logo, adding a refined edge to the brand's classic aesthetic. The relaxed fit ensures comfort without sacrificing the sharp silhouette BAPE is known for, making it a versatile piece for everyday wear.

Where to buy the 1ST Camo Rhinestone Full Zip Hoodie

The 1ST Camo Rhinestone Full Zip Hoodie is available in orange, yellow, and green colorways. If you're ready to add this piece to your collection, shop Bape on Complex.

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