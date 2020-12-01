After linking up back in 2017 for a co-branded bottle, London skate imprint Palace and premium vodka brand CÎROC have reunited for another capsule.

The new capsule features two different sized bottles, a classic CÎROC vodka bottle measuring 70CL and an illuminated CÎROC Magnum, which feature Palace graphics in the form of the “Palace Angel” graphic golding the brand’s “P” logo.

The standout feature is undoubtedly the limited-edition,“PAL-TEX” puffer jackets, which are speficially designed to fit each bottle size to keep the cosy for crimbo.

The Palace x CÎROC bottles will both release exclusively through the CÎROC web store on December 2.