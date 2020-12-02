Having drawn attention in the brand's previous ‘Dream Sourcer’ and ‘Liquid Deflector’ releases, Jehu-cal has finally unleashed their eye-catching ‘Mirrors’ Tote – a unisex daily essentials and travel bag.

First previewed in Paris earlier this year, the bag has undergone months of development, research and testing to create a bag that represents the thorough and well thought out Jehu-cal design process the brand has become known for, with the brand now rgeularly donned by the likes ofa variety of artistssuch as Pi’erre Bourne, CKay and Col3trane.

Boasting a sleek cowhide leather structure on the exterior and roomy interior lined with smooth suede, the tote is large enough to fit – and protect – a 15inch Macbook Pro inside, with the incorporation of stainless steel metal hardware on the base of the bag.

An inside flat pocket and YKK zip pocket add functionality by providing much needed security for more personal items while keeping a luxe, unisex aesthetic necessary for every day use – providing luxury quality at the brand's reasonable price point.

The Jehu-cal Mirrors bag is available now via Jehu-cal – get a closer look at it in the editorial below.