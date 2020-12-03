Just in time for the holiday season, Kith Treats has revealed its latest partnership with Lucky Charms to deliver a very festive capsule collection of assorted cereals, sweaters, and various other winter-ready pieces and accessories.

Appropriately dubbed the "Lucky Kithmas" collection (because who doesn't love a good holiday pun) the collection comes in a wide range of apparel and lifestyle pieces meant for both adults and kids. Partnering with the iconic General Mills cereal also allowed Kith Treats to add its own unique style to Lucky Charms as well. Lucky Kithmas will consist of numerous apparel pieces along with accessories, skate decks, and snowboards.

The adult pieces in the Kith Treats x Lucky Charms partnership come in 29 different styles that highlight the unique aspects of both brands, from the vibrant colors of Lucky Charms paired with the soft, thick quality materials often found on Kith garments. Pastel-colored hoodies and puffer jackets come wrapped in a bandana print to add Kith's signature flair, making for a capsule that is both unique and festive. A variety of long-sleeve vintage tees with the branding of both companies emblazoned on them are also included.

The collection also comes with a ride range of accessories such as custom Kith wrapping paper print applied to intarsia knit sweaters, Capita snowboards, skate decks, and 15-foot-long Kith x Lucky Charms wrapping paper.

Kithmas 2020 & Kith Treats for Lucky Charms releases to retail sites on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., and exclusively at a special pop-up shop in the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Dec. 4-6. Check out some of the pieces included in the collection below.