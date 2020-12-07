Gucci will be at ComplexLand this week from December 7 - December 11 and you’ll be able to customize your avatar’s sneakers with the exclusive Gucci Virtual 25 Sneaker and apparel options. Look out for Gucci’s avatar that will lead you to your dope customization options. In addition, there will be an '80s inspired Gucci Sneaker Garage stand—a virtual boutique offering exclusive Gucci products for purchase as well as mini games. Check out some goodies you can expect below and see you there. The virtual doors open today at 11am PST/2pm EST.