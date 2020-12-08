If your idea of washing your face is using that same bar of soap from the shower, we regret to inform you that’s not going to cut it. You want to start the day off right with a nourishing face wash that’s non-drying. The Bulldog Original Face Wash is a great pickup as it’s made with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea. As an added bonus, the citrus top note and woody base note also provide a clean masculine scent.

We all have different skin types and knowing whether you have oily, dry, or normal skin is important. The Original Face Wash is great for men with normal skin—not oily but not dehydrated either. For those with sensitive skin, this product (along with most of the Bulldog Skincare line) comes in a fragrance-free version to minimize irritation with soothing natural ingredients such as baobab oil, oat oil, and willow herb.

Monitoring your skin while taking time to social distance alone will give you a better understanding of what your face needs, and how to play up the best parts for virtual catch ups with family or binge-watching sessions with bae this holiday season.

HAIR & NOW