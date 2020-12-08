Temps are dropping, but cozy couch-side movie dates are skyrocketing as most of us get ready for the holidays and the social hibernation that often follows. Just because you’ll be spending more time with your family and significant other doesn’t mean you should let your skincare game fall off. Whether you need to re-up on your own grooming supplies or want to give the gift of the glow up, we’ve found a slew of daily essentials from Bulldog Skincare that will keep you—or the guy in your life—looking sharp for all occasions. Beyond the obvious cosmetic benefits, what helps set Bulldog apart from the pack is the fact that all of its products are cruelty-free and vegan-approved. From face washes to beard grooming necessities, we’ve got you covered with a wide array of products that are a must for staying winter fresh.
ABOUT FACE
Original Face Wash | $7
If your idea of washing your face is using that same bar of soap from the shower, we regret to inform you that’s not going to cut it. You want to start the day off right with a nourishing face wash that’s non-drying. The Bulldog Original Face Wash is a great pickup as it’s made with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea. As an added bonus, the citrus top note and woody base note also provide a clean masculine scent.
We all have different skin types and knowing whether you have oily, dry, or normal skin is important. The Original Face Wash is great for men with normal skin—not oily but not dehydrated either. For those with sensitive skin, this product (along with most of the Bulldog Skincare line) comes in a fragrance-free version to minimize irritation with soothing natural ingredients such as baobab oil, oat oil, and willow herb.
Monitoring your skin while taking time to social distance alone will give you a better understanding of what your face needs, and how to play up the best parts for virtual catch ups with family or binge-watching sessions with bae this holiday season.
HAIR & NOW
Original Shave Gel | $7 /// Original Aftershave Balm | $10
If you shave your beard frequently, Bulldog is a one-stop shop for your grooming essentials. The brand’s Original Shaving Gel and Aftershave Balm are the perfect combination for a smooth shave and soft skin. Clean shaven men will love the balm for its soothing benefits, but that doesn’t mean guys with a beard can’t appreciate it as well. Both of these essentials work just as well for minimal touch-ups and moisturizing.
Bulldog also sells environmentally-friendly razors and steel blades. Featuring handles made from natural bamboo, the razor comes with five tempered steel blades and a lubricating strip with aloe. With multiple sleeves available that save on plastic, you can personalize your razor without worrying about costing the earth or losing out on a quality shave. All of these shaving essentials are sold individually for no more than $15 each.
CREAM TEAM
Oil Control Moisturizer | $10 /// Age Defense Moisturizer | $12
Rounding out the day-to-day essentials, we know the aftershave balm may be the final step in a few of your skincare routines. But trust us, your winter bae will definitely notice how dried out your skin looks after traveling in harsh winds without a proper restoring moisturizer.
It’s important to apply moisturizing products every day and night to protect and rehydrate our skin, because yes, our skin can get thirsty. Bulldog has four daily moisturizers that cater to the needs of all skin types. Each replenishing moisturizer absorbs easily into the skin without a greasy or sticky feel. A more specialized option would be the Age Defense Moisturizer, which is formulated to rejuvenate mature skin. Made with an antioxidant complex of vitamin E, rosemary, and echinacea, it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in four weeks. But truthfully, you can’t go wrong with any moisturizer in Bulldog’s lineup.
SLICK TALK
Original Beard Oil | $8
Moisturizers are guaranteed to protect your skin from every outdoor element, but you can’t forget your facial hair. Working in Bulldog’s Original Beard Oil made with eight essential oils to soften, tame, and condition your beard takes your self-care game to the next level. In the end, you won’t just be treating yourself to a better overall look but a much warmer greeting from wifey who was probably getting tired of that coarse beard rubbing against her cheek whenever she leaned in for a kiss under the mistletoe.
BODY MATTERS
Vetiver & Black Pepper Body Wash | $7
When quarantining with your partner or going on distanced dates during this time, we suggest doing so safely while also smelling irresistible. Bulldog offers four masculine body washes for every kind of man in a wide array of 100% natural fragrances such as Lemon & Bergamot to warmer, spicier scents like Vetiver & Black Pepper.
Each body wash comes in an aesthetically pleasing 100% post-consumer recycled plastic amber bottle. And, no matter which one you pick up as your new favorite, they’re all gentle on the skin, leaving you moisturized and smelling great for intimate dinners or binging holiday classics cuddled up on the couch.
BUNDLE UP
Sensitive Face Wash 3-Pack | $21
If you’re having a hard time choosing just one product to put in your cart, Bulldog offers affordable 3-packs that’ll make great purchases for multiple men in your life. Essentially they’re a complete skincare regimen in one convenient pack.
Bulldog also sells a range of gift sets designed to help make shaving, age defense, and even oil control the easiest part of your favorite guy’s day. Each set is a fail-proof gift, but a pro-tip would be to discover what your guy uses on his face daily and consider broadening his horizons with a collage of picks from the Bulldog products we shared here as inspiration. If he’s missing even one step, it’s up to you to have his back and get him up to speed.