Later this week, KAWS is launching a collaborative collection of sunglasses with Sons + Daughters.
On Tuesday, the two brands—via a special site—unveiled official product shots of the fittingly adorned eyewear pieces and their accompanying storage cases.
The limited run of glasses take inspiration from the COMPANION character and come in the buyer's choice of three different color ways: pink, gray, and black. The lenses, of course, boast 100-percent UV protectiveness and go for $200 each.
Launch times for cities including New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere is as follows:
- New York / 19 Nov / 12:00 EST
- Los Angeles / 19 Nov / 09:00 PST
- Paris / 19 Nov / 18:00 CET
- Hong Kong / 20 Nov / 01:00 HKT
And below, get a closer look at this limited edition assortment of KAWS x Sons + Daughters pieces by way of some product shots and campaign photos by Alex Maeland with styling by Kim Bui:
For more detailed purchase info, click here.
Also Watch