Later this week, KAWS is launching a collaborative collection of sunglasses with Sons + Daughters.

On Tuesday, the two brands—via a special site—unveiled official product shots of the fittingly adorned eyewear pieces and their accompanying storage cases.

The limited run of glasses take inspiration from the COMPANION character and come in the buyer's choice of three different color ways: pink, gray, and black. The lenses, of course, boast 100-percent UV protectiveness and go for $200 each.

Launch times for cities including New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere is as follows:

New York / 19 Nov / 12:00 EST

Los Angeles / 19 Nov / 09:00 PST

Paris / 19 Nov / 18:00 CET

Hong Kong / 20 Nov / 01:00 HKT

And below, get a closer look at this limited edition assortment of KAWS x Sons + Daughters pieces by way of some product shots and campaign photos by Alex Maeland with styling by Kim Bui:

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

Image via KAWS x Sons + Daughters Eyewear

For more detailed purchase info, click here.