Comme des Garçons Play has just announced a fresh collaboration with The North Face Japan.

Dropping off garments in two logo styles, a basic hoodie, T-shirt and dress shirt are the centrepieces of the capsule. Each item includes a PLAY heart motif under The North Face's Half Dome logo. The Comme des Garçons centric version hosts extra "CdG" branding.

The hoodie and T-shirt come in grey and white colourways with the fabrications staying thick and cozy to keep all wearers warm, yet stylish. The smart-casual overshirt is the stand-out item in the collection, standing up in a subtle blue colour with intricate white pinstripes keeping things classy.

Have a closer look at the collection below and head to the Goldwin web store to grab yours.