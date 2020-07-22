While you are at home having lofty dreams about what runway pieces you would cop from Paris Fashion Week, a ton of your favorite brands are dropping items that fit your budget a lot better. Standouts from this week's best style releases include wireless headphones from A Bathing Ape, new Stüssy x Nike products that adds another chapter to one of this year's best collaborations, and Suicoke sandals by John Elliott. Brands like Brain Dead and stores like Dover Street Market are also releasing charitable products this week that help European refugees and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Check out the details on how to cop these releases and others below.

Bape x Master & Dynamic x Thirty Five Ventures

Release Date: July 25

Where to Buy It: A BATHING APE® locations, US.BAPE.COM, and masterdynamic.com

Price: $349-$549

A Bathing Ape is collaborating with the premium audio company Master & Dynamic and Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures for two exclusive pairs of headphones. The MW65 Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Headphones and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones will be available in Bape's signature ABC Camo, as well as a special grey and orange camo pattern created especially for this project.

Stüssy x Nike Chapter 2

Release Date: July 24

Where to Buy It: Select Stüssy Chapter stores and stussy.com

Price: TBD

Stüssy and Nike are back for "Chapter 2" of their exciting 2020 collaboration. Their latest release includes new footwear such as the Nike Air Zoom Kukini and Benassi Slides. The apparel includes co-branded bucket hats, nylon beach pants, beach shorts, and a Nike Windrunner jacket with a half-zip.

Brain Dead x Slam Jam Mediterranea Charity T-Shirt

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: slamjam.com

Price: €40,00 ($45)

Brain Dead is teaming up with Slam Jam for the Mediterranea T-shirt. All proceeds from the release will go towards Mediterranea, an NGO that rescues vulnerable European migrants around the Mediterranean Sea. The T-shirt is currently available for preorder.

Dover Street Market COVID-19 Relief T-Shirts

Release Date: July 23

Where to Buy It: Dover Street Market stores and doverstreetmarket.com

Price: TBD

Dover Street Market is launching it's "Fearless Initiative" T-shirt program this Thursday. T-shirts produced by brands like Raf Simons, Undercover, Better Gift Shop, Sacai, Nike, Awake NY, and others will be sold to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Proceeds from Dover Street Market's New York and Los Angeles stores will be donated to Give Directly.

Drywall Studio x Hank Willis Thomas

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: drywalldesignstore.com

Price: $25-$60

Drywall Studio is a new artist-first venture founded by Nick Tershay of Diamond Supply Co. and Sky Gellatly of ICNLST. One of the brand's first capsules will feature the work of acclaimed conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas. The collection includes magnets, T-shirts, hoodies, and coffee mugs. All proceeds from the "STAY BLACK AND LIVE" shirt will support the Incarceration Nations Network.

John Elliott x Suicoke

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: johnelliott.com

Price: $210

John Elliott has released a new collaboration with Suicoke that is centered around the brand's TONO thong and ZIP sandal silhouettes. The ZIP Sandal arrives in black and navy colorways, features a transparent PVC upper, nylon taping, and shark teeth soles. The TONO sandal is designed for more traction on wet surfaces and boasts a Vibram outsole. The TONO sandal comes in a white colorway with reflective tape and a beige option with nylon accents.

Lonely Whale x Atmos x Polite Worldwide



Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: politeworldwide.com

Price: $90-$250

The ethical slow fashion brand Polite Worldwide is collaborating with climate and culture magazine Atmos, and the ocean-focused non-profit Lonely Whale for a trio of ocean-inspired shirts. The T-shirts are made from factory seconds and damages, dyed with natural and plant-based pigments, and are embellished with embroidery and fine point hand painting. They will raise funds for Lonely Whale’s Ocean Heroes Bootcamp, a program that empowers young people to create campaigns that measurably reduce plastic pollution.

RADO x Les Couleurs Suisse

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: rado.com

Price: $2,100

Rado has produced a unique palette of nine limited edition watches that feature the colors used by the Swiss architect Le Corbusier. Each tonal option represents one of the colors from his palette.

UNKNWN Summer 2020

Release Date: July 24

Where to Buy It: unknwn.com

Price: TBD

For its Summer 2020 collection, Lebron James' UNKNWN has released cotton brushed fleece hoodies, French terry sweatpants and sweatshorts, printed mesh shorts, and graphic T-shirts constructed with breathable cotton designed for both lounging and sports.