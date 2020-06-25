On late Wednesday night, Gucci Mane teased a possible line that he might be releasing in collaboration with luxury brand Gucci.

"It's official I'm getting my own brand @gucci I hope they ain't lying," Gucci Mane tweeted. He then followed it up by tweeting, "Should I renew my contract with @gucci ??????? Or go independent."

Complex reached out to both representatives of Gucci and Gucci Mane for comment.

Following this same pattern, Gucci also tweeted about his current deal—or lack thereof—with Atlantic Records last night as well.

In some since-deleted tweets a few weeks ago, Gucci announced that he'd be leaving Atlantic Records, calling the label "polite racists."

Gucci then reminded fans about his compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer, which he's already announced is dropping on July 3. Oddly enough, now the project appears to coincide with a large "press conference" that he's calling for on the same day.

To sum it all up, there was a lot of tweeting from Guwop going on last night and these last few months, and while there's still no word on how concrete any of these plans are, it's still nice to have something to possibly look forward to nowadays.