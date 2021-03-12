Vanessa Bryant shared some great news on her Instagram Stories. Vanessa revealed on social media that her oldest daughter, Natalia, was accepted into one of her top-choice schools, Loyola Marymount University.

“So glad you got accepted but too far… j/k,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram. The 18-year-old has also gotten into the University of Oregon. Vanessa shared that she’s still waiting to hear back from other big-name colleges like the University of Southern California, New York University, and others.

“So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools),” Vanessa wrote in her caption. “I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. 😂😋 #CaliGirlForever ☀️🌴”

In June, Vanessa also made a heartwarming post in honor of her daughter Gigi’s eighth-grade graduation.

“Congratulations on your 8th-grade graduation Gigi,” the caption read. “I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020”

Gigi was also selected along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as honorary picks in the WNBA draft.