If you love basketball stories and anecdotes, you should probably be paying attention to Tim Grover. The legendary trainer has worked with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. That’s enough of a flex to last a lifetime, but Grover wants to pass on the knowledge he’s gained throughout his career and help others reach the top of the mountain, no matter what they do. In his new book, W1nning, Grover details the lessons he’s learned from some of the greatest athletes of all-time and explains how you can use those tools to win in life.

Kobe: "I need a table for four"



"I'm like it's just the two of us."



Kobe used to have extra seats at restaurants for his alter-ego. His former trainer @ATTACKATHLETICS shares an untold Kobe story.



EPISODE: https://t.co/IpQLN76kkI pic.twitter.com/rFWPq9Bcfn — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 19, 2021

In an exclusive interview with Grover for our Complex Sports Podcast, Grover shared classic stories about MJ, Kobe, basketball in the 90s vs. now, the new book, and much more. In particular, Grover shared an amazing story about training with Kobe for the Olympics, and how the legendary Bryant wouldn’t stop practicing until he made 500 3s from the corners to prepare for the games. “Every single day from the day coach told him that, he made 500 jump shots both corners. Every single day. He didn’t take, he made,” Grover said.

That is just one of the awesome stories that Grover shared during the interview, which you can listen to in full here. Even more, his book is filled with plenty of great stories and anecdotes for any true hoops head out there. You can purchase Tim Grover’s new book, W1nning, right here.