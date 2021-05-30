During the latest episode of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop, Bad Bunny joined the conversation to discuss several things, one of which explaining what it was like to train for WrestleMania.

Bunny emphasized during the episode that everything people see on TV during WrestleMania is “100 percent real,” and that he has no idea how WWE wrestlers put their bodies through that for several decades. Bunny’s earnest account evoked the respect of some WWE legends, including The Undertaker and Triple H.

“You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved ​​​​​,” he tweeted in response to Bad Bunny’s quote. Triple H mirrored similar sentiments, highlighting how seriously Bad Bunny took the training process leading up to the big event.

“@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania,” he tweeted. “He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!”

The Puerto Rican singer’s WrestleMania debut evoked great reactions from every one, with Bunny reportedly training for the match in January with former wrestler Adam Pearce and current WWE wrestler Drew Gulak.