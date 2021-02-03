If you're a gambler, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

That's because one of our favorite features about the Super Bowl is the plethora of prop bets—aka novelty or side wagers—offered up at various legal and illegal sportsbooks that have absolutely nothing to do with the outcome of the game. Often ridiculous, completely random, and never available during the regular or postseason, prop bets are a gambler's guilty pleasure—you know you shouldn't touch them, but sometimes they're just too damn enticing to resist. And as many are well aware, sportsbooks are famous for producing truly absurd wagers only available for the most popular event on the American sports calendar.

Our friends at Bovada sent over 10 pages of prop bets last week and below we highlighted nine that we either thought presented a good return on investment or found to be too much fun to pass up. Your favorite sportsbook, or neighborhood bookie, should similarly have plenty of props available so do some shopping, find the best odds, or the craziest wager imaginable, and throw some money on a prop to make things a little more interesting Sunday.

For those not so well-versed in sports gambling, it works like this: -110 means you have to bet $110 to win $100 while +400 means you would win $400 on a $100 wager.