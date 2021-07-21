Welcome to the calm before the storm as NFL training camp is right around the corner. Finally, football is almost back.

Even though massive trades have gone down and the majority of big-name free agents have signed, there’s still plenty of ways for franchises to improve their ever-evolving rosters.

There are veterans around the league who could shine in a new opportunity or bring more value elsewhere. Sometimes a chance is all that’s needed for success.

We’ve identified one trade for all 32 teams. These players have the upside and immediate talent level to serve as a key acquisition. We’ll delve into each mock trade and break down the benefits for each team.