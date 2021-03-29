We thought we had a good idea of how the 2021 NFL Draft would play out until two major trades last week changed the landscape. Miami’s move down then move up completely rearranged how the board will play out. The early blockbuster move up by San Francisco to No. 3 will be under the microscope until they’re on the clock. With the order now fully shook up, we’re only one month away from the NFL Draft. Who knows what’s about to happen over these next 30 days, but there will surely be plenty of rumors to keep everyone entertained.

Our latest mock draft reflects what we’ve seen thus far in free agency and projects who fits where the best. We’ll break down all 32 picks and give some of the latest intel from around the league.