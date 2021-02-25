As we approach the NBA trade deadline, more and more rumors are starting to leak. We already know that Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin are on the block, though they haven’t been traded as of yet. Things will surely pick up as we head towards the All-Star break and teams start to figure out the moves they need to make a run in the second half of a season.

"A source said Kyle Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts."



As we head towards the break, there are now rumors that the Sixers are interested in trading for Kyle Lowry and that Lowry would like to be traded there. With Lowry in the final year of his contract and Fred VanVleet the point guard of the future, it would make sense for the Raptors to try and get something for Lowry. A deal likely won’t be simple or easy based on Lowry’s $30 million salary, but there will surely be contenders out there looking to make a deal work. With the rumors swirling, we picked out five teams that should explore a Kyle Lowry trade before the deadline.