With the seeding games in Orlando wrapped up and the playoffs underway, that means we’re oh so closer to finally reaching the NBA Draft Lottery. This will be our last mock draft using Tankathon to simulate the lottery before the real deal Thursday.

We have a different winner yet again as the Knicks grabbed the first pick for the first time since we’ve started doing this. They were followed by Detroit, Atlanta, and Golden State before the rest of the lottery fell into place. Take pride in this small, meaningless victory, Knicks fans.

We will have another mock draft up the day following the lottery with the full draft order set in place, so be on the lookout for that. And as a quick note, when this simulation was run the Raptors had not completed their regular season yet, meaning they were still picking before the Lakers near the end of the first-round, but moved into the 29th position after Friday’s win. That has been reflected in the order despite the picture from Tankathon showing the Lakers at 29th.

New York, you’re up.