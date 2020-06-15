It looks like the NBA is finally set to make its return to action during the month of July in Orlando, Florida. After a layoff that’s longer than a typical offseason, games will be returning.

As far as what that means for the offseason, it looks like things will get rolling in the middle of October, but the NBA Draft Lottery is reportedly going to happen later this summer in August. Until then, we’ll continue to use Tankathon to generate our draft order.

This is now our third mock of draft season, and it’s our third different result in the lottery. After seeing the Warriors and Timberwolves win the first two simulations, the Hawks grab the top pick this time around. In addition to that, the Hornets and Wizards make pretty big jumps from their positions up into the top-four. Check out our previous two NBA mock drafts here and here.