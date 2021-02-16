Marshawn Lynch is thriving in retirement. He’s also doing what he’s always done: putting his people on no matter what. And when it comes to an investment opportunities, Lynch is using that same mindset when picking out what is right for him. Whether it be companies like Dodi Blunts or the Fan Controlled Football league, which Lynch has ownership in, he’s always looking for ways to involve those closest to him and make a difference that is more than just about money. Or even just partnership opportunities like with SportsBettingDime.com, Lynch is using his skillset and popularity to expand his brand way beyond football.

