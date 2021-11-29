Kareem Hunt’s father followed in the footsteps of Odell Beckham Jr.’s father on Sunday, when he publicly ripped Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Following the Cleveland Browns’ 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Kareem Hunt Sr. took to Facebook, where he wrote that Mayfield is “scared to throw the ball.”

“Now I’m getting people on my Facebook saying I’m being like OBJ daddy and I’m not I’m stating facts on football,” Hunt Sr. wrote. “What we see he’s limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully.”

Mayfield has suffered a series of injuries this season, including a torn labrum, a bone fracture in his left shoulder, and a knee injury, which could be to blame for his poor play of late. In a post-game press conference, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the quarterback would be benched and replied, “We’re not doing that.”

Odell Beckham Sr. made his feelings on Baker Mayfield abundantly clear earlier this month. Alongside the video he shared that appeared to show Mayfield not throwing the ball to OBJ while he was wide open, Beckham Sr. wrote, “Either [Mayfield’s] hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”

When asked about the video and Beckham Sr.’s comments, Mayfield said, “I think naturally he wants his son to succeed. I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. So that’s where we’re at.” As for the suggestion he purposefully didn’t throw the ball to OBJ, he added, “Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve put in a lot of work with? It’s an opinionated statement, I’ll say.”