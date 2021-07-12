Following Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, a new video has emerged in which McGregor, from the Octagon canvas, appears to threaten to kill Poirier and his wife in their sleep.

McGregor lost the fight due to doctor stoppage after he broke his ankle. But that didn’t stop him from trash talking Poirier. After the fight, Poirier accused McGregor of uttering death threats his way, which the new video appears to confirm.

“In your sleep you’re getting it,” McGregor can be heard saying in the clip multiple times. Due to the surrounding noise, it’s difficult to fully hear what McGregor is saying, but none of it seems to be all that friendly. McGregor also suggests that their rivalry “ain’t over.”