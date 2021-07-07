The Suns were sizzling, the Bucks looked a step slow, and that meant Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t much of a contest.

We’ll refrain from overreacting after the first game of a seven-game series—often a foolish practice—but the Suns were supremely impressive as they cruised to an easy 118-105 victory Tuesday in Phoenix to take an early series lead. But it goes without saying that if the Bucks don’t make some necessary adjustments in this intriguing matchup, championed by hardcore NBA fans and pillared by casuals, it might not last as long as many hoped or predicted.

You know who, Chris Paul, led the way for the Suns as he continued his sensational run in the postseason. Scoring 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, he was the engine that pushed Phoenix to blister the Bucks in transition and, most importantly, easily exploit exploitable matchups in pick-and-roll situations. That was arguably the biggest reason why the Suns stretched their eight-point lead at halftime to as many as 20 in the second half against the best defensive team in this year’s playoffs.

“We play a lot of basketball, watch a lot and our coaches told us all the different things to be prepared for,” Paul said. “We played against these guys twice. We prepared for Giannis or not Giannis. So we’re sure they’re going to make some adjustments going into Game 2, and we’ll probably do the same.”

Devin Booker was the perfect complement to CP3, adding 27 points despite only hitting 1-of-8 threes, as the Bucks never got the margin close enough for the Suns to feel seriously threatened in the fourth. In his first Finals appearance in his 16th season in the league, Paul was absolutely superb. He scored 16 in third quarter, dictated the pace, distributed 9 dimes, and pretty much picked up where he left off after he closed out the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

The emotional boost Milwaukee received before the game when it was announced Giannis Antetokounmpo would suit up and start wasn’t sustained. While Khris Middleton was excellent, pouring in 29 points, Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ leading scorer and certified superstar, wasn’t nearly as effective or disruptive as Milwaukee needed him to be to steal a Finals game on the road. He finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds, but the Bucks obviously needed more from him.

“I think there were a lot of good things, considering five days and what he’s been through these last five, six, seven days,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think 17 rebounds, 20 points, some great play-making, passing, defending the rim, he’s just like everybody else. I’m sure we’ll find some things where he could be better.”

Game 2 is Thursday in Phoenix. Here are seven other observations from Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.