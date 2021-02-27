Fresh from linking up the NBA on a co-branded case and accessories collection, CASETiFY are back with another sporting collaboration, this time linking up with Ligue 1 champions PSG.

PSG are no strangers to collaborations themselves, having worked on more style and culture-oriented link-ups than any other side in world football. Now, the French football side have partnered with CASETiFY with a limited-edition selection of protective iPhone and AirPod accessories referencing the Parisian’s mould-breaking stylistic nous.

Collaborative cases arrive in pink and purple tones and reflective mirror surfaces that reference the club’s Jordan Brand Fourth Kits, while other styles pay tribute to the club’s home, the Parc des Princes stadium.

You can join the waitlist for the CASETiFY x PSG collaboration here, while the collection itself is set to drop on March 12 and will be available from the CASETiFY webstore and official PSG stores.

Get a closer look at the style options and accessories below for the CASETiFY x PSG collaboration below.