It finally happened. The latest QB domino has fallen as the Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianspolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 3rd round pick and another conditional pick. We won’t know how this works out for either team until they both hit the field, but it is pretty wild how quickly the Carson Wentz era ended in Philadelphia. Things really changed when he went down with the ACL injury and the team won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Now Wentz gets a fresh start with the Colts and the Eagles will presumably hand over the reigns to Jalen Hurts as their starting QB. Just an unreal turn of events. As we said, we won’t fully know how this trade turns out until we see if Wentz can turn his career around, but we picked out some early winners and losers from this deal.