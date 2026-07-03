Mark Davis

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Latest Stories

Mark Davis in a white Raiders jacket is energetically cheering on a football field, with people and cameras in the background.
Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis' New $14 Million Home Looks Just Like Allegiant Stadium

The home is reportedly worth $14 million and looks just like the famous stadium.

Brad Appleton336 days ago
Image split in two: on the left, an unidentified woman in a beachwear outfit showing bare midriff stands on a beach. On the right, an unidentified man in a white blazer and casual pants walks near a basketball court
Sports

Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’

"I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since," she shared on her IG Stories.

Jose Martinez781 days ago
A generic NFL helmet is posted in front of the Las Vegas welcome sign.
Sports

Moving to Vegas Is Just the Latest Gamble for the Risky Raiders

Bringing a team to Vegas looks like a hypocritical move by the NFL. But the Oakland Raiders are the perfect franchise, built with bravado in their DNA.

DJ Dunson3265 days ago

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