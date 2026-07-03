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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis' New $14 Million Home Looks Just Like Allegiant Stadium
The home is reportedly worth $14 million and looks just like the famous stadium.
Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’
"I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since," she shared on her IG Stories.
Moving to Vegas Is Just the Latest Gamble for the Risky Raiders
Bringing a team to Vegas looks like a hypocritical move by the NFL. But the Oakland Raiders are the perfect franchise, built with bravado in their DNA.
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has a 1997 Minivan, a 2003 Cell Phone, and a Weird Haircut That He Refuses to Change
It’s hard not to appreciate this guy.