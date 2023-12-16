Kyle Kuzma Foundation Supports Flint and D.C. Families With 20,000 Essential Goods and More During ‘Golden Ticket Family Holiday Drive’

Kyle Kuzma gave back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan, and Washington D.C. for the holidays.

On Dec. 15, the Washington Wizards small forward held the inaugural Golden Ticket Family Holiday Event through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, the final event of the organization's multi-city Holiday Initiative. Extending 20,000 essential goods to families in need, the occasion also featured a toy drive, decorations and Santa Claus as a special guest. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the giveback, held at D.C.'s King Greenleaf Recreation Center, where Kuzma was awarded a Mayoral Proclamation for his generous donation and the foundation's ongoing community efforts.