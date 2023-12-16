Kyle Kuzma Foundation Supports Flint and D.C. Families With 20,000 Essential Goods and More During ‘Golden Ticket Family Holiday Drive’

Kyle Kuzma gave back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan, and Washington D.C. for the holidays.
On Dec. 15, the Washington Wizards small forward held the inaugural Golden Ticket Family Holiday Event through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, the final event of the organization's multi-city Holiday Initiative. Extending 20,000 essential goods to families in need, the occasion also featured a toy drive, decorations and Santa Claus as a special guest. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the giveback, held at D.C.'s King Greenleaf Recreation Center, where Kuzma was awarded a Mayoral Proclamation for his generous donation and the foundation's ongoing community efforts.
Earlier this month, the initiative began in Flint, where 250 cases of PATHWATER were distributed to Flint families, along with 15 single mothers being surprised with Golden Ticket shopping sprees. Also in December, Kuzma partnered with organizations R.I.S.E and I.G.N.I.T.E. for incarcerated mothers to reunite with their children for Christmas, with Kuzma attending to pass out toys and gifts.
Kyle, who was raised by a single mother, founded his nonprofit organization in 2019 to positively impact the lives of single mothers and children. “We want to do good in this world, that’s the number one thing. The sky is the limit,” Kuzma told WTOP News.