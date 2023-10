All 30 NBA Twitter (X) Accounts, Ranked For 2023

Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

It's back. If you’re a regular Complex Sports reader, you’re well aware of our annual tradition of ranking the NFL teams’ Twitter (X) accounts from best to worst. We dropped our NFL one this year so it was time to revive our NBA list.





Social media has become a significant part of a franchise's identity whether you believe it or not. While it's used as a marketing tool and another avenue for monetization for some, it's a way for fans to connect with the teams they love. Social media a big part of the NBA's brand now with "NBA Twitter" being so dominant on social media.





This is a yearly reminder that we are well-aware that many teams have different approaches and goals to Twitter. Some franchises demand a buttoned-up tone while others are free to create how they please. Our judgement of accounts is based off fun, creativity, engagement, and ability to stay in the conversation. It's not based off how good the team is but we'll acknowledge that winning teams may have an advantage for the engagement aspect. We counted tweets from the beginning of the 2022 season, including training camp, up until today.







We have not put together an NBA list since 2020 but today that changes. By default, the defending Twitter champs are the Los Angeles Lakers but a lot has changed in three years so the previous list cannot be used a measuring stick.





Our list was curated off feedback from experts in the industry. With all that being said, here are our all 30 NBA Twitter accounts ranked.