WhatsApp, Nike HQ hosts Nigeria-Ghana Game in 'The Battle of Real of Jollof' 2023

So naturally, Complex decided to pull up to the "Battle of the Real Jollof'' at Nike HQ in NYC. The event is a celebration of diaspora culture that features a competitive basketball game, a jollof rice taste test and the best of afrobeats/amapiano sounds. This year marked the third edition of the "Battle of the Real Jollof" after it was started in 2020 by Arinze Emeagwali, TJ Adeshola, and Abdul Karim Abdullah. This year's attendees included music artist Jidenna, New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux, Major League DJ’s, four-time New York Times Best Selling Author Luvvie Ajayi, and more. The emcees were ESPN’s Monica McNutt and international DJ and recording artist, DJ Tunez.

The basketball game leaned into the friendly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria by bringing together hoopers and influencers to compete in an exhibition. Team Nigeria was coached by two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, and Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN while team Ghana was led by former NBA player and current New York Knicks executive Pops Mensah Bonsu.