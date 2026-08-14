Seahawks Bet on Terrion Arnold as He Faces Eight Felony Counts

Seattle’s interest, highlighted on Hard Knocks and bolstered by ties through defensive backs coach Karl Scott and quarterback Jalen Milroe, comes as Arnold’s camp maintains there is “no credible evidence” linking him to the alleged attack ahead of an October 5 court hearing.

Arnold faces eight felony counts in Florida tied to an alleged February kidnapping and armed robbery scheme over $250,000 in stolen cash and luxury goods, charges he has pleaded not guilty to and that could put him on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list while the league reviews his case.

Terrion Arnold plans to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks after multiple meetings and a workout, giving the former Lions first-round pick another shot to crack an NFL secondary still sorting out depth behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe.

Terrion Arnold is getting another NFL opportunity. The former Detroit Lions cornerback plans to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks while facing eight felony charges in Florida. According to ESPN, the move follows weeks of interest from Seattle, which brought Arnold in for multiple meetings before working him out. He also met with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants after Detroit released him this summer. The Seahawks ultimately emerged as Arnold's landing spot, though it's unclear when—or whether—he'll be eligible to take the field.

The NFL could place him on the commissioner's exempt list while it reviews his case, which would prevent him from practicing or playing but allow him to attend meetings and collect his salary. Seattle hasn't exactly hidden its interest. Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed earlier this week that the team was weighing Arnold's football upside alongside everything surrounding his criminal case. "It's enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout," Macdonald said. "It's a situation where there's other things that are surrounding it. We're aware of that. But we're working through the situation right now." That process even made it onto Hard Knocks. This week's episode showed Arnold working out for Seattle and general manager John Schneider discussing how other NFL organizations have handled signing players with unresolved legal cases. The Seahawks also have longstanding connections to Arnold: defensive backs coach Karl Scott recruited him to Alabama, while Seattle quarterback Jalen Milroe played alongside him there. Schneider was shown on Hard Knocks relaying Milroe's assessment of his former teammate to Macdonald.

Arnold's arrival would add another option to Seattle’s secondary, which is still sorting out its depth behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe. Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett have been competing for the No. 3 cornerback spot, while rookie Julian Neal has missed time with an undisclosed injury. Seattle was also interested in Arnold before Detroit selected him No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Arnold's pending criminal case remains unresolved. Florida prosecutors accuse the 23-year-old of orchestrating the February kidnapping and armed robbery of three men he allegedly believed were connected to the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and luxury goods from an Airbnb he rented. Investigators later determined the victims weren't responsible for that theft. Authorities allege the men were lured to a Tampa apartment, held at gunpoint, beaten and pistol-whipped, with part of the assault streamed to Arnold before he allegedly arrived. Arnold surrendered in June and was charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, offenses that could carry a potential life sentence. A judge set his bond at $1 million before the Lions released him, and Arnold posted bond the following day. He has pleaded not guilty, and no trial date has been set. His next scheduled court appearance is an October 5 disposition hearing.