Kyrie Irving Will Miss the Rest of the NBA Season While Recovering From ACL Tear

The Dallas Mavericks will finish the season without one of their biggest stars.
According to CBS News, Kyrie Irving has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season as he continues recovering from a torn ACL.
Irving suffered the injury on March 3, 2025, during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings. The setback required reconstructive surgery later that month, immediately ending his season and casting uncertainty over his long-term availability.
While early recovery reports were encouraging, the Mavericks confirmed that the guard will not be cleared in time to rejoin the team before the season concludes.
Despite steady progress in rehab, Irving acknowledged that sitting out was ultimately the best decision. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process,” Irving said in a statement. “I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”
The nine-time All-Star has remained visible throughout his recovery, staying engaged with teammates and maintaining a presence around the organization. He also used the moment to connect with others dealing with similar injuries.
“I wanted to send a huge shoutout to all of my brothers and sisters out there who’ve torn their ACL or gotten injured doing what they love,” Irving shared. “Thank you for the inspiration. No fear!”
Irving’s absence is a significant blow for Dallas, especially given his impact during the 2023–24 campaign, where he helped lead the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance.
Known for his elite ball-handling and scoring, Irving has been a cornerstone player throughout his career, dating back to his 2012 Rookie of the Year campaign and his championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Since arriving in Dallas via trade in 2023, Irving has remained a central figure in the franchise’s plans. The team reaffirmed that there are no plans to move on from the veteran guard as he continues his recovery.