Kyrie Irving Will Miss the Rest of the NBA Season While Recovering From ACL Tear

According to CBS News, Kyrie Irving has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season as he continues recovering from a torn ACL.

The Dallas Mavericks will finish the season without one of their biggest stars.

Irving suffered the injury on March 3, 2025, during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings. The setback required reconstructive surgery later that month, immediately ending his season and casting uncertainty over his long-term availability.

While early recovery reports were encouraging, the Mavericks confirmed that the guard will not be cleared in time to rejoin the team before the season concludes.

Despite steady progress in rehab, Irving acknowledged that sitting out was ultimately the best decision. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process,” Irving said in a statement. “I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

The nine-time All-Star has remained visible throughout his recovery, staying engaged with teammates and maintaining a presence around the organization. He also used the moment to connect with others dealing with similar injuries.

“I wanted to send a huge shoutout to all of my brothers and sisters out there who’ve torn their ACL or gotten injured doing what they love,” Irving shared. “Thank you for the inspiration. No fear!”