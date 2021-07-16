The Quai 54 World Streetball Championships are back this weekend!

Going down in the heart of Paris, Quai 54 is the ultimate celebration of street basketball, pitting the best teams from around the world against each other in both men’s and women’s knockout tournaments. Back after an enforced layoff, the event will feature 16 elite teams, a 3 Point Contest and a High-Flying Dunk Contest at the Jardins du Trocadéro in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Legendary French side La Fusion will once again compete, with the reigning champions featuring icons of the French basketball scene in Paris Basketball star Amara Sy and Coach Boulogne’s Sacha Giffa. For the first time this year, Quai 54 will also run a women’s tournament, hosting 8 teams from France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland

The dunk contest is always a major highlight of the weekend and this year will see 2019 winner Isaiah Rivera plus Jordan Sutherland, Jonathan “J Clark” Clark, Tony Crosby II and Connor Barth showcase their jaw-dropping skills.

As always though, Quai 54 is about much more than just the players. Featuring a lively crowd that arrive ready with head-turning fits, the event will see on-court Dance competitions, 8 DJs on deck and live music performances that will keep the vibes flowing throughout the day.

To celebrate the return of the tournament, Jordan have also dropped their latest Quai 54 capsule collection, which includes some of the cleanest summer products ready to flex both on and off the court.

Making up for lost time, the 2021 collab is inspired by the diverse array of talent on France’s basketball team. The collection features striking, special-edition sneakers in the form of a classic take on the Air Jordan V Quai 54, a clean Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Quai 54, an Air Jordan XXXV low and an Air Jordan 1 Low Quai 54 which arrive in a white, black and red colour palette and feature an African textile pattern.

That same pattern and palette features throughout the rest of the clothing in the capsule, which includes vests, tees, shorts, hoodies and rounded out by a Tailwind Cap and Bucket Hat – all available to cop via Nike now.

Thibaut de Longeville, co-founder of Quai 54 said “This year, we created a ‘Quai 54’ graphic motif inspired by traditional West African fabric patterns. We wanted to modernize the look, add some Parisian flair, and ultimately match the energy of the event and its incredible community.”

For more information, head to the Quai 54 website and check out the Jordan Quai 54 collection on Nike.com