Following the Cleveland Browns' 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Johnny Manziel—remember him?—took to Twitter to take a subliminal shot at the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft, only to release him two years later.

As you might expect, fans pounced on Manziel for celebrating his former team's loss.

Coming off their first playoff victory in 26 years, the Browns' run should be celebrated. Instead, Manziel, who led the team to a total of two wins in his eight starts with the organization, admittedly chose to be petty, and wasn't afraid to get confrontational with any fan who had something to say about it.

In case you're wondering what Manziel has been up to these days, he will reportedly join the Fan Controlled Football League, which features 7-on-7 play where fans take full control by constructing the rosters and calling the plays.