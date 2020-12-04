If you binged CW’s All American on Netflix like we did last spring, then you know the show’s second season ended on a dramatic note. But what you might not know is that come January, The CW is the only place you’ll find season three. You’re likely aware that star football player, Spencer, and his coach, Billy, decided to leave Beverly Hills High to return to South Crenshaw. But you’re probably still wondering about these unanswered questions that hung in the air as the final credits rolled on season two:

Will Spencer, Billy, and a reinvigorated football program really be able to keep the school board from turning South Crenshaw into a magnet school in the long run?

Will Olivia be able to conquer her substance abuse issues?

Will Asher and Olivia’s newly-repaired relationship be able to weather her relapse?

And most importantly, will Spencer even be healthy enough to play football again? Or will his shoulder injury flare up cut his promising career short?

Thankfully, with All American returning to The CW so soon, you won’t have to wait long to get answers. And if you happen to miss the show’s January 18 return to The CW at 8/7c, or any following episodes, fear not, because All American always streams free the next day on The CW app with no log-in necessary.

To celebrate the season three return of CW’s All American, the network has partnered with Complex to present an exclusive streaming audio channel at the inaugural ComplexLand. Most notably, the CW All American audio channel will host a special December 8 episode of the Load Management podcast, featuring special guests show producer and real-life inspiration, Spencer Paysinger, and, Michael Evans Behling, who plays Jordan, as well as a nice selection of chill, lo-fi West Coast beats.

What’s more, ComplexLand is totally free to attend. You don’t need to buy a ticket or even download an app. Instead, log in, pick an aura, build an avatar, and get ready to start exploring a virtual world of podcasts, music, streetwear drops, and food. Click here to sign up for ComplexLand and be sure to swing by The CW to download the free app and get ready for All American’s January return.