On this week's stacked Tuesday podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion recap the Browns win over the Giants and talk about the start of the NBA season. Later, legendary NFL WR Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson joined the pod to talk about Madden, why Randy Moss and Terrell Owens are the best wide receivers ever, and much more. To wrap the episode, WWE legend Big Show joined the guys to talk about acting in movies like "Jingle All the Way" and "Waterboy," classic NWO stories, his college basketball days, and much more.