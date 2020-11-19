After a long layoff and a restart to a paused season in Orlando, the NBA offseason was officially kicked off on Wednesday night with the NBA Draft. Yes, we’ve had some trades leading up to it to get warmed up, but the draft really got us started.

There wasn’t as much action early on as expected, with no trades inside the lottery this year, but a flurry of moves after certainly helped to make up for things. But frankly, the draft was pretty boring overall. Not only was this seen as a weak class, but there were no real shockers or surprises. Basically a snoozefest from start to finish. We couldn't even really make fun of the Knicks picks. There were some reaches, some guys slid, and plenty of picks made sense. The biggest surprise of the night may have been Patrick Williams climbing all the way up to Chicago at No. 4, and Deni Avdija dropping to No. 9 certainly caught people off guard, as well.

Here are our winners and losers from the 2020 NBA Draft.